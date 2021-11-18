INSTAGRAMS IMPACT ON CHILDREN PROBED BY US STATES

Instagram's parent-company Meta is under investigation over allegations it provided the photo-sharing platform to children despite knowing of potential harms, a consortium of US states announced Thursday.

"Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health -- exploiting children in the interest of profit," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.