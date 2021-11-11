Sony offers first PS5 restock despite chip, supply constraints

Sony offered its first PlayStation 5 (PS5) restock for the US holiday season on Thursday despite persistent global chip shortages and supply chain constraints.

Sony Direct, which allows consumers to buy hardware and games directly from the company, launched an invite-only restock event at 11 a.m. EDT.

"This coming Holiday season, we will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation," said the company.

Registering, however, did not guarantee a purchase for the latest console, as the Japanese consumer electronics firm struggles with semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues.

Sony recently cut its PS5 production forecast to 15 million for the first quarter of 2022, from its previous estimate of 16 million, due to component and logistics constraints, according to reports.

The company sold 3.3 million units during the third quarter, bringing total sales of its latest console to 13.4 million units, according to the company's financial statement.