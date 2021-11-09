Turkish firm Dorce Prefabrik produces container homes for refugees

Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik said on Tuesday that it had built "refugee container cities" in Turkey with the capacity to house 100,000 people.

These containers were produced at the company's production facility in the capital Ankara in a short period of time, according to a statement by the firm.

Portable and easy to install, the prefabricated steel structures used in the city are designed and produced by the company with environmentally friendly building materials that reduce waste generation and environmental impact.

They can be disassembled easily to be transported and used in different locations, added the statement.