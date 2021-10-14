Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan joins G20 meeting in US

Turkey 's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said Thursday he participated in a G20 ministerial meeting in the US.

"We have discussed global inflation pressures, the recent increase in commodity prices and rising global debt at the meeting," Elvan wrote on Twitter.

Elvan said he had comprehensive discussions with Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco about economic relations, Turkey-EU relations and recent global economic developments.

He added that he had a fruitful discussion with his Pakistani counterpart Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin and his team about enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, construction, mining and tourism sectors.