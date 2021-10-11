TURKEYS CURRENT ACCOUNT POSTS $528M SURPLUS IN AUGUST

Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus of $528 million in August, versus a deficit of $4 billion in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Monday.

According to balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $23.03 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that a group of 16 economists' projections for the August current account deficit was $190 million-ranged between $950 million surplus and $1.4 billion deficit.

The survey also projected that the end-2021 current account balance will have a deficit of $20.39 billion.

In July, the current account posted a $1.13 billion deficit.