Windows 11 causes performance hit on AMD processors

The arrival of Windows 11 also brought some problems for certain applications that run on AMD processors. The company shared in its official support page that the performance may be reduced up to %15 in some "games commonly used for eSports."

AMD also indicates that there could be applications other than games that may take performance hit between %3-5. It wasn't made clear which games or applications are affected, but Counter Strike: Global Offensive is a strong suspect.

It is underlined though that these apps are generally the ones that highly depend on the memory latency of the chips, particularly the L3 cache memory.

Likewise, applications that use the fastest core of a processor would also get a performance hit. But this drop is not as serious as it is seen in games and it is noticed more in 8-core chips.

The affected AMD processors are the ones that give Windows 11 support, which includes chips from Athlon 3000G to the Ryzen series.

Having said that, AMD is working on some solutions for the problem. The L3 memory problem would be adressed with a Windows update, while the company would release an update for its own software to solve the chip issue.

AMD did not give an exact date, but we can expect to see both of these solutions sometime within October.