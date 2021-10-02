Google is the most searched term on Bing - Google

According to a lawyer representing Google's parent company, Alphabet, in an EU antitrust case, "Google" is the most searched-for term on Bing.

Reported by Bloomberg first, lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid, in an attempt to get Google's $5bn antitrust fine overturned, claimed that users of Microsoft's search engine Bing are looking for "Google" more than any other word.

He also said in a recent statement to an EU court that users choose Google not because they are forced to, but because of the convenience of its search engine.

"We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google. People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to," he said.

He also added that "Google's market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines."