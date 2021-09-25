Google honors Christopher Reeve, Superman actor and activist

On Saturday, 25 of September, Google decided to pay homage to director, actor, author and activist Christopher Reeve in his birthday, with a doodle. He is mainly known for his work regarding the spine researches along with his appereances in four Superman movies.

MAN OF STEEL

Christopher D'olier Reeve, born in New York on September 25, 1952, studied and graduated from The Julliard School. He debuted in the comedy of Broadway "A Matter of Gravity" in 1976, and then two years after that he interpreted the man of steel in a Superman movie, which made him famous worldwide.

In addition to his acting, he was a rider and an athlete too. However, in 1995, he was paralyzed from chest down after going through an accident when he was riding a horse.

But his lesions converted him to an activist where he tried to help people with spinal lesions worldwide. To this end, he used his position to be able to raise more awareness on disabilities. He also tried to extend life insurances to better the life quality of people with disabilities. Through his foundation he managed to make the individual subventions better.

Moreover, Reeve helped the government funding of stem cell researches to be able to foster diseases, especially spinal cord lesions.

Now, Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which he founded in 1998, is trying to further his legacy.