Turkish firm Dorce Prefabrik committed to reduce carbon footprint

Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik said on Monday it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and operate in a greener way.

"As Dorce, we are pleased to announce that we have received the first "ISO 14064 - Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement" in our sector, within the framework of our responsibilities for a better future," the company said in a statement.

Pointing to the EU's steps in pursuit of being the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, Dorce Prefabrik said: "As a productive part of the Green Revolution, we devoted all our energy to a cleaner, greener world."

The EU revealed Fit For 55 program this July within the scope of the Green Deal, and pledged to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990.

Dorce Prefabrik said it carried out all its activities with the awareness of responsibility towards nature such as redesigning welding process and replacing the roofs with transparent panels.

By making use of digital transformation tools to support the green transformation, the company started to use new energy-efficient machinery, equipment and software instead of obsolete technologies.

While future investments were handled within the scope of Green Building, afforestation and small-scale agricultural projects were carried out in the production area of nearly 100,000 meter square, the press release said.

The construction company said it also increased resource efficiency by putting projects into practice for the reuse of wastewater.

It aims to implement "Green Transformation" policies in the future by planning investments related to "Life Cycle Analysis" and "Water footprint" project processes, together with carbon neutralization projects within the scope of the Green Deal.