Facebook, Telegram, Twitter fined in Russia for not removing content

Facebook , Telegram and Twitter have been fined in Russia - and not for the first time - for failing to delete banned content.



Facebook had to pay 21 million roubles (288,154 dollars), Telegram 9 million roubles and Twitter 5 million roubles, a Moscow court ruled on Tuesday.



The internet companies have been sentenced to, at times high, fines in Russia several times in the past few months.



At the beginning of the year, one accusation was that calls for unauthorized opposition protests had not been consistently deleted.



It was initially unclear which banned content was involved this time.



Net activists repeatedly complain about attempts by the Russian authorities to restrict freedom of expression on the internet.

