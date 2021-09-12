Android 12 might be released on October 4th

Android 12 has made the users wait probably longer than they imagined. But it seems like the arrival of the long-awaited operating system got quite close.

Mishaal Rahman, editor-in-chief in XDA, claims that Google is planning to release the AOSP version of Android 12 on October 4th. The tech giant company normally releases polished public versions at the same time as AOSP, therefore Pixel owners might get the new system the same day.

Speaking of which, if the schedules line up, we may also see the Pixel 6 launch on this date. It is very unlikely that Google ships its new smartphones without Android 12, so it would not be a surprise to see Pixel 6 release on October 4th or maybe later within that month.

However, if you are not using a Pixel phone, you will probably be waiting for some time. Because while some phone makers can be quick and roll out major Android updates within weeks, it generally takes months for many others.

For example Samsung, one of the top brands in this field, brought Android 11 to its devices on December 2020, which was three months after the official release of the operating system.