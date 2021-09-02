TURKEYS EXPORTS REACH ALL-TIME HIGH AUGUST FIGURES - MINISTER

Turkey 's exports hit an all-time high August figures with $18.9 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Thursday.

Citing preliminary figures, Muş sad the country's exports went beyond the last year's August figures with a %52 increase.

"With this strong momentum achieved in our exports, we surpassed the pre-pandemic performance," he said.

The figure also represents a 43% increase over the August 2019 figures, he underlined.

Turkish imports climbed 23.8% to $23.2 billion during the same period, he noted, while the exports/imports coverage ratio jumped 15.1 points to 81.5% in August.

Turkey's 12-month rolling exports reached $207.5 billion, an all-time high, Muş noted.

He also highlighted that In January-August, Turkish exports soared by 37% annually to $140.2 billion.

The eight-month figure was 20% higher than the same period of 2019, Muş noted.

Turkey's imports reached $170 billion in January-August, rising by 25.5% compared to the last year.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose by 82.5% in the first eight months of the year, 6.9 points higher than the same period of 2020.