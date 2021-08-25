Samsung to expand investment in semiconductors, biopharma, telecoms

South Korea's Samsung Group (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has decided to expand the company's investment in its semiconductor, biopharma and telecommunications units to a total of 240 trillion won (206 billion dollars) over the next three years.



Of the total 180 trillion won will be invested in Korea, the company said on Tuesday.



The company plans to create 40,000 jobs by 2023 through the announced investment.



Samsung Group also plans to strengthen its technological and market leadership through bold merger and acquisitions.



Samsung Group expects the next three years to be a period of reorganization.

