TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT MONDAYS OPENING

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened on Monday at 1,397.98 points, up 0.36% or 5.07 points from the previous close.

At the last week's close on Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.09% at 1,392.91 points, with a daily trading volume of more than 11.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.38 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.4550 versus 8.4160 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 10.0450, up from 9.9970, while one British pound traded for 11.7940 Turkish liras.

One barrel of Brent crude oil was sold for around $74.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).