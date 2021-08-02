TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT MONDAYS OPENING

 Contact Us
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Monday's opening

Published August 02,2021
Turkey's benchmark stock index opened on Monday at 1,397.98 points, up 0.36% or 5.07 points from the previous close.

At the last week's close on Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.09% at 1,392.91 points, with a daily trading volume of more than 11.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.38 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.4550 versus 8.4160 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 10.0450, up from 9.9970, while one British pound traded for 11.7940 Turkish liras.

One barrel of Brent crude oil was sold for around $74.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).