Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on Monday.
Of those, 87,919, or 92.2%, were domestic, according to a TurkPatent report.
The office received 8,101 patent applications during the same period -- 3,570 domestic and 4,531 foreign.
A total of 2,419 utility models and 28,381 design applications were received in the first six months of 2021, of which 98.8% and 88.2% were domestic, respectively, the report showed.