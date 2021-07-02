News Economy Porsche recalls 43,000 electric vehicles worldwide

Published July 02,2021

Porsche is recalling 43,000 of its Taycan electric vehicles worldwide as a precautionary measure due to a problem with possible loss of driving power.



The Volkswagen subsidiary announced in Stuttgart on Friday that there is a possibility that in certain cases the driving mechanism may erroneously and sporadically switch off in the affected vehicles.



However, the vehicle can then coast to a stop and the driver can continue to brake. So far, there have been no accidents or damage to property.



The fault was discovered during internal vehicle testing and has so far only occurred in a few cars.



According to the company, the power electronics and engine control unit software has to be checked and updated in the workshop.



Vehicles of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo model from the years 2020 to 2021 are affected. In Germany this amounts to about 3,400 cars.



