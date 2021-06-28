Turkish firm Litum receives international award for IT project

A Turkish technology company was awarded on Monday for information technologies innovations in a project that developed a forklift collision avoidance system.

Litum was named for the international Silver Globee in the 16th Globee Business Awards for the project, which had previously received Deloitte and Stevie awards, the firm announced in a press release.

In industrial warehouses, companies use forklift systems in storage areas to streamline work, the press release read.

"Reaching the targeted speed and efficiency in forklift operations may cause fatal accidents," it added.

According to the US' Occupational Safety and Health Administration, more than 30,000 forklift accidents are reported each year and are related to one in six workplace deaths.

FORKLIFT COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM

Litum's team designed a Forklift Collision Avoidance System to prevent forklift accidents and operational costs by increasing workplace safety.

The system detects potential risks by measuring the distance between forklifts, operators and pedestrians. As soon as there is a risk of collision, it automatically slows the forklift down and prevents accidents.

Alp Ulku, co-founder of the company, said: "After the Stevie and Deloitte Fast50, this is our third award this year and we are happy about it."

He noted that the Litum has received investment from Actera Group -- the largest private equity firm primarily focusing on investments in Turkey.

"Thanks to our primary focus, Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, we have become a manufacturer and exporter of Real-Time Locating Systems, the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications.

"I believe we will continue to grow rapidly with the investment we received from Actera Group and we will continue this success we have achieved."