Turkey, Ethiopia sign transportation deal

Turkey and Ethiopia inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in transportation on Thursday.

After signing of the MoU, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu said that Ethiopia is an important ally for Turkey.

With experience gained in the sector over the last 19 years, Karaismailoğlu said, Turkey will provide all kinds of support for projects that will contribute to Ethiopia's development and the growth of its economy.

"We will share all of our experience with the friendly and allied nations in both investment and integration in all modes of transportation on land, air, rail, and sea," he added.

Ethiopian Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges stressed the two countries enjoy deep-rooted relations.

"Sharing knowledge, experts, and experience with Turkey will contribute to the development we have started in our country," she said.

Moges added that there are important opportunities for private sector companies to invest in Ethiopia under the MoU.



