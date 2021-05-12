US stocks down for third day with high volatility

US stock opened lower Wednesday for a third consecutive day as high volatility continues to cause a decline, mostly in tech.

The Dow Jones fell 131 points to 34,137 at 9.45 a.m. EDT (1345GMT) with IBM and Intel sliding 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

The S&P 500 declined 19 to 4,132 and the Nasdaq was off 110 to 13,280.

Selloffs in tech continued as Zoom Video, GameStop and Uber each fell around 1.5%.

The VIX volatility index was up again by adding 6% to the 23.14 level. The fear index rose 38% in the last three days after it closed Friday at 16.69.

Investors have been worried since the World Health Organization said Monday that it was reclassifying the triple-mutant coronavirus variant in India a concern, indicating it has become a global health threat.