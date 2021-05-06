TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT THURSDAY CLOSE

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed on Thursday at 1,427.73 points, up 0.54% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,423.07 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 7.73 points over the previous close at 1,420.00 points.

During the day, the index's lowest value was 1,422.56 points, while its daily high was 1,434.72 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around one billion Turkish liras ($121 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 19.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion).

On the fourth transaction day of the week, 46 stocks on the index rose and 46 fell compared to Wednesday.

One ounce of gold traded for $1,775.50 by market close, down from $1,779.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $68.47 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday USD/TRY 8.3460 8.3060 EUR/TRY 10.0080 10.0280 GBP/TRY 11.6260 11.5490





