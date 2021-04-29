TURKEY’S BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT THURSDAYS CLOSE

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday's close

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed on Thursday at 1,401.52 points, up by 1.13% versus the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,390.92 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 15.61 points over the previous close at 1,385.91 points.

The price of one ounce of gold remained unchanged-$1,768-by market close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $67.60 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday USD/TRY 8.1990 8.2220 EUR/TRY 9.9210 9.9680 GBP/TRY 11.4370 11.5050





