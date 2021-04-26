TURKEY’S BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT MONDAYS CLOSE

 Contact Us
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Monday's close

Published April 26,2021
Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday at 1,374.00 points, up by 2.14% versus the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,343.58 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index has increased 28.85 points over the last week's close at 1,345.15 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,771 by market close, down from $1,775 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Monday
USD/TRY 8.3120 8.3040
EUR/TRY 9.9780 10.0300
GBP/TRY 11.5300 11.5730