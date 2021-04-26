TURKEY’S BORSA ISTANBUL UP AT MONDAYS CLOSE

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday at 1,374.00 points, up by 2.14% versus the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,343.58 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index has increased 28.85 points over the last week's close at 1,345.15 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,771 by market close, down from $1,775 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Monday USD/TRY 8.3120 8.3040 EUR/TRY 9.9780 10.0300 GBP/TRY 11.5300 11.5730





