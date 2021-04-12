TURKEY WILL BACK LIBYAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Turkey will continue to back Libya's economic development efforts with its all resources, said the Turkish trade minister on Monday.

"During Libya's reconstruction process, our cooperation for investment and technical cooperation in all fields from industry to infrastructure and superstructure investments, from health to energy, from education to banking will continue," Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement following a meeting with her Libyan counterparts, part of a high-level delegation paying an official visit to the capital Ankara.

"Turkey is ready to take responsibility in these areas," she said, adding that it is important to draw up a roadmap to accelerate bilateral economic and commercial ties.

"I think that in the upcoming period, we will determine the fields of cooperation together through dialogue and move forward on this ground," she stressed.

Pekcan noted that in 2013 the trade volume between Turkey and Libya was $3.6 billion, adding that Turkey will be happy to see it reach these levels again.

Construction sector

The construction sector is one of the most important elements of economic and commercial ties between Turkey and Libya, she also pointed out.

Solving problems arising from the past will help both Libya and Turkish companies look to the future with hope, she said.

"Our companies will be back to work within the framework of certain projects, taking into account the needs and security conditions of Libya, and starting new projects to meet Libya's needs, stability in Libya," she added.

Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity are the cornerstones of Turkey's stance on Libya, she concluded.

Libya fell into chaos and civil war following the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

Turkey has supported the efforts of the Government of National Unity to bring the country together.

On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh the new prime minister.

Elections in the North African country are set for December.