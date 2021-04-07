Biden administration disburses 25 million more stimulus payments to Americans

 Contact Us
The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President 's coronavirus relief plan, including 25 million payments that were primarily to Social Security beneficiaries who hadn't filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

Published April 07,2021
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that 25 million more stimulus payments worth a total of $36 billion had been sent out to Americans from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief legislation.

The announcement of a fourth batch of checks was made by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service. It brings to 156 million payments the amount disbursed, with a total value of $372 billion.

The latest payments of up to $1,400 began processing last Friday, with some people receiving direct deposits, Treasury said in a statement.

The pandemic-hammered U.S. economy has been on the rebound, with 916,000 jobs created last month, bringing the jobless rate down to 6%.