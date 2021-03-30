Ukrainian premier eyes doubling trade with Turkey

Turkey and Ukraine can double their bilateral trade volume of almost $5 billion, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Tuesday.

Denis Shmyhal said Ukraine has placed importance on Turkish companies' investments, and there are significant opportunities for business people in both countries in infrastructure, industry and trade.

He told Turkish business representatives in the Ukrainian capital Kiev that Turkey is a very important trade and economic partner for Ukraine.

He said leaders of both countries previously agreed to double bilateral trade volume and improve cooperation.