Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, the minister of family, labour and services, said the government continued its measures to protect employees during the normalization process.

In line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision, the government is extending cash assistance as well as restrictions on termination of employment for two more months, she added.









