Greek economy narrows 8.2% year-on-year in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Greece's economy narrowed 8.2% year-on-year in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to provisional official figures announced on Friday.

The Aegean country's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to €168.5 billion ($192.1 billion), down from €183.6 billion in the previous year, according to data by ELSTAT, the national statistical service of Greece.

Measures against COVID-19 affected several economic activities across the world, including manufacturing, travel and tourism sectors.

The Greek economy is mainly based on tourism activities.