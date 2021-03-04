WOMEN TO CONTRIBUTE TO TURKEYS DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Women will significantly contribute to Turkey's development goals as they demonstrate their potential, the Turkish trade minister said on Thursday.

Turkey has so far achieved significant improvements for protecting and developing women's status, Ruhsar Pekcan told an online event, Strong Women of Strong Turkey, organized by the Turkish daily Sabah.

"We should work together and continue our efforts for further improvements," she noted.

The progress in digitalization in today's global economy provides new opportunities for strengthening the women, she said, adding:

"It's all about being able to support these opportunities of technology through legal and institutional infrastructures, as well as to build and develop the right ecosystems for improving women's status," she stressed.

Pekcan noted that the ministry has several projects for strengthening women's status, such as the Woman Entrepreneurs Network Project, Export Academy, and SheTrades Outlook Platform that have benefited thousands of women.

Speaking at the event, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, the family, labor and social services minister, also said Turkey takes steps for both protecting women's rights and empowering their status.

Women's existence in several fields, from education to health and culture, is significant for Turkey's development, she noted.

Selcuk also stressed that the women's role in Turkey's development in the last 18 years has been remarkable.