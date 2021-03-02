Pakistan extends flight bans on UK and South Africa

Pakistan's civil aviation authority is extending restrictions on travel from the UK, South Africa and some other countries until March 14 to avoid the spread of more contagious new coronavirus variants.

The measures were imposed in January after other countries also applied restrictions on travel from Britain and South Africa.

Later Pakistan also imposed similar restrictions on travel from Portugal, Netherlands, Tanzania, Botswana, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Zambia, Brazil and Mozambique. These restrictions are to remain until March 14.

The latest development comes as Pakistan reported 42 additional deaths, increasing the country's overall COVID-19 toll to 12,938. Pakistan also reported 1,163 new cases.











