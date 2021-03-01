Turkish stocks up 3.81% at Monday close

Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 3.81% to close Monday at 1,527.45 points.

After starting the week at 1,491.88 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 56.06 points from 1,471.39 points at the previous close.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,491.13 and 1,524.47 points -- 98 stocks on the index rose and two fell compared to Friday's close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($158 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 25.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion).

One ounce of gold sold for $1,742.65 by market close, down from $1,761.35 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $64.98 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.4060 7.2370 EUR/TRY 8.9830 8.7260 GBP/TRY 10.3610 10.1120





