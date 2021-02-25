TURKEYS ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE STANDS AT 95.8 IN FEBRUARY

Confidence in the Turkish economy in February stood at 95.8, down 0.5% from 96.2 in January, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday.

The monthly fall was driven by deteriorations in the real sector (manufacturing industry), service, and construction confidence indices, TurkStat said.

Service sector confidence posted the largest decline in the same period, down 1.4%, while construction and real sector confidence slipped by 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, this February consumer confidence climbed 1.5% while the real sector posted a 0.4% rise compared to last month.