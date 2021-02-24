TURKEYS MACHINERY SECTOR EYES MIDDLE EAST, CENTRAL ASIA

Turkish producers are looking to expand the country's machinery sector exports to the Middle East and Central Asia, a Turkish businessman said Wednesday.

Mehmet Selim Akkök, founder of Mese Makina, said buyers in the Middle East preferred high-quality Turkish machines. "Moreover, Turkish manufacturers offer reasonable prices and have logistical advantages, compared to European producers."

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and the related fallout, Turkey has achieved great success and kept its losses at a minimum level, said Akkök.

"I think there'll be a great breakthrough in 2021 with the increase in exports to Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries," he added.

Pointing out that Turkey's machinery exports reached nearly $17 billion in 2020, Akkök predicted that this figure would be around $20 billion in the first half 2021.