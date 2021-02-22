Turkish entrepreneurs make lightweight motorbike

Two Turkish entrepreneurs have invented a unique motorbike which weighs only 60 kilograms (132 pounds).

The motorbike, Kaplumbike, was completed in less than two months by Yusuf Kula, 23, and Alihan Yilmaz, 24.

Both of them work at an industrial state in Turkey's northwestern city of Bursa.

The bike, which has fenders of the classic Volkswagen beetle car, can reach a speed of over 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour).

"We named it Kaplumbike as it looks like a turtle [which is called kamlumbaga in Turkish]. It attracted great attention because we created a vehicle that people are not used to," Kula said.

Their next goal is to produce the electric model of the motorbike, he added.

Yilmaz said some parts of the motorbike with a four-stroke internal combustion engine were Turkey-made, while others were imported from Germany and China.

Most lightweight motorbikes weigh between 181 kg to 136 kg (400 to 300 lbs)





