Borsa Istanbul looking up at Monday opening

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,551.12 points on Monday, up 0.82% or 12.68 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 0.46% to close the week at 1,538.44 points with a daily trading volume of 24.5 billion liras ($3.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.0200 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.0330 compared to Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 8.5300, versus 8.5020 Friday, and one British pound traded for 9.7800 Turkish liras, compared to 9.7310 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $63.52 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).