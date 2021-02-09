Turkish medical tech firm RD Global & Invamed ventures into orthopedics

Turkey-based international medical technology firm RD Global & Invamed has completed the buying of orthopedic implant manufacturer Prosim to expand its global operations.

"The company has expanded its scope by adding orthopedics to its expertise," it said in a statement on Tuesday. It is already working in areas such as cardiovascular surgery, vascular surgery, and oncology.

Last September, RD Global & Invamed was selected as the leading medical device manufacturer in the field of vascular surgery for 2020 by Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, a global information sharing platform, the press release added.

With the latest acquisition, the company -- operating in 39 countries -- aims to have a significant market share in the global orthopedic medical device sector.

Prosim, established in 2010, produces advanced technology products in the fields of orthopedic implants, implant equipment, and surgical application sets.