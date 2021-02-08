TURKEY EXPORTS 70M FLOWERS AHEAD OF VALENTINES DAY

Turkish producers have exported 70 million flowers to 22 countries -- including the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and Romania -- ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14.

Ismail Yılmaz, the head of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, told Anadolu Agency that this year saw a significant increase in flowers' export.

"Despite the pandemic, we sent 70 million flowers to 22 countries, with worth approximately $7 million. This figure was $6 million with 60 million flowers last year."

Red rose and carnation are the popular flowers, but Turkey mainly exported carnation due to the need in domestic markets, Yilmaz added.

Turkey's largest flower market is the Netherlands and it is followed by the UK, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine.