Borsa Istanbul on high note at Monday opening

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,540.22 points on Monday, up 0.85% or 13.05 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 0.50% to close the week at 1,527.17 points with a daily trading volume of 27.9 billion liras ($3.96 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly fell to 7.0500 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.0540 compared to Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 8.4900, versus 8.4720 Friday, and one British pound traded for 9.70 Turkish liras, compared to 9.6790 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $59.78 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).