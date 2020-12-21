Second cargo train to China from Turkey reaches Kocaeli

In a major milestone, the second train carrying cargo from Turkey to China reached its destination in Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey.

The train on Sunday left Tekirdag, Cerkezkoy on Sunday with 42 container export cargoes.

The train follows the Ankara - Sivas - Kars route within Turkey. Its overseas route connects Georgia - Azerbaijan - Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan, leading to the Xi'an city of China.

It will go through two continents, two seas and five countries and is expected deliver its cargo to China in 12 days.

The journey covers more than 8,670 kilometers (5,387 miles).





