Post-Brexit visa applications for foreigners start

All foreign nationals who would like to work in the UK after Dec. 31 will be able to apply for a visa from Tuesday under the new immigration rules.

Foreigners, including the EU citizens, are requested to use an online application platform if they are to work in the country after the Brexit transition period is completed at the end of the year.

Everyone considering to apply for a work visa will need to be a skilled worker, to provide evidence for a job offer, to be proficient in English and earn at least £25,600 ($34,250) per year.

The UK has left the EU on Dec. 31, 2019 but a transition period kicked in, keeping the country in line with EU rules until a trade agreement is signed between the parts. The agreement is still pending as parties continue their negotiations.

The free movement, enjoyed by millions of EU citizens, will come to an end after the transition period and the right to work in the UK for them will be limited to the new skilled-worker visa.

The EU nationals who have lived in the UK will have to complete their applications to continue to work and live in the country under the EU Settlement Scheme until June 30, 2021.

British voters had voted to leave the European club after more than 40 years of membership in a 2016 referendum.










