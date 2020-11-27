Palestine starts exporting olive oil to Arab countries

Palestine has started exporting olive oil to a number of Arab countries.

"Over 24 tons of olive oil was exported to a number of Arab countries for the first time," Adham al-Basyouni, an Agriculture Ministry's spokesman, said in a statement late Thursday.

Al-Basyouni added the ministry's strategy is to enhance the production capacity of Palestinian farmers and export olive oil after achieving self-sufficiency in the produce.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Palestinian businessman Hamdi al-Jerjawi said that "990 olive oil tins [15 tons] were exported to Saudi Arabia and 600 olive oil tins [9 tons] were exported to the United Arab Emirates."

"This [export] helps the farmers to compensate for some of their losses and contributes to improving their living conditions," al-Jerjawi added.

According to figures from the Agriculture Ministry, Palestine produced 14,000 tons of olive oil, including 4,000 tons in the Gaza Strip, this year.







