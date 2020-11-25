Borsa Istanbul up at midweek open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,330.07 points on Wednesday, rising by 0.69% or 9.09 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.51% at 1,320.98 points, with a daily trading volume of 37.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate remained stable at 7.9730 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 9.4860 from 9.4510, while one British pound traded for 10.6420 Turkish liras, down from 10.6550 at Tuesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $48.20 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





