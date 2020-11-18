TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL UP 2.78% AT CLOSE

ECONOMY

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 2.78% at close

's index increased by 2.78% to close Wednesday at 1,294.72 points.

After starting the day at 1,264.06 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 35 points over Tuesday's close of 1,259.72 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,888.75 by market close, up from $1,868.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $44.5 per barrel as of 6:15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.

Exchange Rates Tuesday Wednesday
USD/TRY 7.7560 7.7220
EUR/TRY 9.2120 9.1610
GBP/TRY 10.3270 10.3000



