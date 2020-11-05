Lufthansa reports 2 billion euro loss in third quarter
ECONOMY AFP
Published
Germany's Lufthansa on Thursday posted a two billion euro loss in its third-quarter as it prepares for a "hard and challenging winter" over lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Europe's largest airline said it will fly a maximum of 25 percent of normal capacity from October to December this year, as it expects to burn 350 million euros ($411 million) a month.
"We are now at the beginning of a winter that will be hard and challenging for our industry," chief executive Carsten Spohr said.