News Diplomacy German president calls for stronger global cooperation in Beijing

German president calls for stronger global cooperation in Beijing

Urging Beijing to defend free global trade and help anchor international peace, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on China on Thursday to uphold the rules-based multilateral order and avoid creating one-sided economic dependencies.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on China to work with Germany to strengthen the rules-based international order, promote peace and defend free global trade.



"The international order is under attack like never before," Steinmeier said in a speech at Peking University in Beijing. "We are facing the threat of a world without rules. I see this as a great danger to us all."



He said the threat affected not only relatively small countries such as Germany, but also major powers such as China.



Both countries depend heavily on exports, he noted.



"And anyone who wants to succeed in global markets needs a minimum degree of predictability and reliability. Both can only come from rules that are respected by everyone," Steinmeier said.



Steinmeier delivered the speech at the prestigious Chinese university, where he was awarded an honorary professorship.



Germany's president holds a largely ceremonial role but frequently speaks on foreign policy and international affairs.



Steinmeier also called for fair competition in trade between China and Germany, as well as the wider European Union.



He acknowledged China's efforts in recent years to achieve greater economic independence, but warned that this should not come at the expense of other countries.



"China's greater independence must not, conversely, mean growing dependence and vulnerability for others in their relations with China," he said.



Europe could not accept such one-sided economic vulnerability, Steinmeier said, just as China would not accept it for its own economy.



Steinmeier also called for greater international cooperation to tackle major global challenges, citing climate and environmental protection as well as the regulation and development of artificial intelligence (AI).











