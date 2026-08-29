UKRAINES AMBASSADOR SUMMONED TO TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY OVER ATTACKS ON VESSELS IN BLACK SEA

Ukraine's ambassador summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over attacks on vessels in Black Sea

Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday following attacks on two Turkish-operated vessels in the Black Sea, the Foreign Ministry sources said.

The Turkish-operated vessel "Lider Bordo Mavi" was struck off the Russian port city of Tuapse in the Black Sea on Aug. 26.

"Lider Kocatepe," which was dispatched the following day to tow the vessel, was also targeted, according to the sources.

Following the incidents, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the ministry, where Türkiye conveyed its reaction to the attacks.

During the meeting, Turkish officials stressed the necessity of ensuring the safety of life, property, navigation and the environment in the Black Sea, and issued the necessary warnings, the sources said.





