Turkish, Omani foreign ministers review recent diplomatic outreach to ease regional tensions

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Friday.

According to the information obtained by Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers reviewed the outcomes of recent contacts by Türkiye and Oman aimed at easing regional disputes and tensions.

Al Busaidi last week underlined steady progress in ties with Türkiye, citing "mutual trust and respect" and significant untapped opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Fidan in the Turkish capital Ankara on Jan. 8, Al Busaidi said the two countries' leaders share a common vision and the will to further advance relations.

He also said they discussed regional developments, including Palestine, as well as Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia, and praised Türkiye's role in supporting political and humanitarian initiatives.