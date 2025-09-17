Türkiye’s role in efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

A London-based defense and security expert pointed to Türkiye's defense industry and potential cooperation in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and make the continent more secure.

Speaking to Anadolu, Karin von Hippel, former director-general at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), evaluated Europe's evolving security environment as Russia's war in Ukraine enters a critical phase; on the one hand, diplomatic initiatives driven by the US are gaining momentum, while on the other, Russia has intensified its attacks.

Most recently, the Sept. 4 coalition of the willing meeting in Paris drew attention with its security commitments to Ukraine.

Under a plan announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, 26 countries agreed to deploy guarantor forces in Ukraine. These units would be deployed on land, sea, and in airspace once the war ends and a ceasefire or peace agreement is implemented.

While the feasibility of the plan is still debated, Russia's alleged violation of NATO member Poland's airspace on Sept. 10 further heightened tensions.

The argument that the security guarantee for Ukraine would not only protect Kyiv but also directly safeguard NATO territory has gained strength.

Still, questions remain about how these forces would be deployed, which countries would physically participate, and how Russia would respond.

"I think Europeans are in an existential moment right now," von Hippel told Anadolu.

Calling the Trump administration "unreliable and unpredictable," von Hippel said: "I think the Europeans this time around, not the first time, but this time, realize that America no longer can be relied on to be a partner."

In light of this, she said, Europeans have gone through an existential "a-ha!" moment, realizing that they need to build their "own resilience, and they can do it in all sorts of creative ways."

"It doesn't mean they reject America, but it just means that when America can't be there for them, they have to do it on their own," she added.

She said that Europeans, especially the British, are still coming together to figure out what makes the most sense.

TÜRKİYE: LIKE-MINDED, WITH A GROWING DEFENSE SECTOR



"You know, Türkiye actually plays a very important role there because Türkiye's defense industry is growing," she said.

Saying that Türkiye is also a "like-minded" country, von Hippel added: "Türkiye is incredible. As you know, drone technology, capability production … I know a lot of companies are buying from Türkiye. A lot of Europeans are buying from Türkiye, and I think there will be more collaboration."

"But they have not yet figured out how to get to that next step, but they do, I think this time, they're taking it seriously. They're all increasing their defense spending," she added.

"If all these countries in Europe start investing in a smart way, in a collaborative way, in an efficient way, they all don't need to do the exact same thing, right? If they can come together in more creative ways, and then, of course, it boosts their own economies," she said.

"Because, of course, you're investing in industrial capacity or investing in education, you're investing in innovation, research, and development, right? So, all of that is actually really important, and could be transformative," she explained.

'I THINK RUSSIA ONLY UNDERSTANDS THREAT OF FORCE IN A SIGNIFICANT WAY'



Von Hippel said she is not yet sure whether these efforts will succeed, adding that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will be a determining factor.

Stating that Russia "only understands threat of force in a significant way," von Hippel stressed that the recent alleged drone incursion in Poland must be met with an equivalent response.

She described Russia's violation of Polish airspace right after the Paris summit as taking threats "a step further," arguing that in the short term, the way to strengthen Europe's defense is to respond with a united voice.