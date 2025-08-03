Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Gaza aid, ceasefire efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Sunday to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and achieve a ceasefire.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Abdelatty addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly efforts to counter the mass starvation caused by Israel's blockade, as well as developments in ceasefire talks.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths from hunger and starvation.