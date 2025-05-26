Kremlin: Putin to receive Turkish foreign minister during 2-day visit to Moscow

The Kremlin on Monday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who will arrive in Moscow on a two-day visit on Monday.

"During the day, the president has a number of working meetings planned in the Kremlin, which will be closed. (Also) the president will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, who is on a working visit to Moscow today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital.

Peskov said Putin and Fidan will "naturally" discuss Ukraine as the "main topic."

He further said that Fidan will also meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to hold talks focusing on bilateral relations.

"And, of course, an exchange of opinions on the Ukrainian issue will be mandatory," he added.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan's two-day visit starting on Monday, without providing further details.