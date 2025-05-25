Turkish President Erdoğan receives Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday evening.

Erdoğan and Sharif met at the Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul.

During a closed-door meeting, Türkiye-Pakistan bilateral relations, a review of the cooperation processes carried out within the scope of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council established between the two countries, and various other international and regional issues are expected to be discussed.

The last meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, last February, with the participation of Erdoğan.